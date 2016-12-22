After serving its purpose for another year, now might be the time to start thinking about recycling your Christmas tree.

Thunder Bay's tree drop-off sites opened on Boxing Day.

"One of the good things about getting a natural Christmas tree is it's recyclable," says Jason Sherband, manager of Thunder Bay's solid waste and recycling services division.

After the lights, tinsel and decorations have been removed, you can take your tree to one of nine drop-off locations. The trees will then be trucked to the Mapleward Road Solid Waste and Recycling facility and mixed in with the leaf and yard waste from curbside collections in the spring and fall, he said.

It's all ground up and turned into soil-enriching compost which is given away, for free, to residents in the spring, said Sherband.

Jason Sherband, manager of solid waste and recycling services for the city of Thunder Bay, says one of the good things about having a natural Christmas tree is that it can be recycled and turned into compost. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"I always like to say, with this program, it's really a true form of recycling in that we get to see the end product in the finished compost and it stays here locally in the community," said Sherband.

The drop-off sites are open until January 11, 2017. Trees cannot be put out for curbside collection, or left at recycling depots.

The drop-off locations are scattered around the city.

NORTH

Brent Park (Balsam at Margaret)

County Park Tennis Courts (County Blvd.)

Grandview Arena (Madeline Street) between Grandview Arena & Westminster United Church - not in arena parking lot

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo St)

Strathcona Golf Course

SOUTH

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Dr)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 James St N)

Westfort Playing Field (off Neebing Ave)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 S Edward St)

Each year between 30 to 40 metric tons of Christmas trees are recycled in Thunder Bay.