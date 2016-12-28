A winter storm forecast to hit northwestern Ontario on Christmas Day arrived on time, but didn't behave quite as expected, according to Environment Canada.

The storm ended up tracking further west, dumping most of the snow in Manitoba and over northwestern Ontario communities like Kenora and Red Lake, said Mark Seifert, a meteorologist with the weather service.

"Initially, it looked like it was going to track almost right over Thunder Bay," he said.

"Had that been the track, Thunder Bay would have received substantially more [snow], they wouldn't have gotten into that warm air [and] temperatures wouldn't have [climbed] above zero."

Even though Environment Canada warned Thunder Bay and other communities closer to Lake Superior could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow on Christmas Day, the weather service did allow for the possibility that the storm could dump lesser amounts on the Lakehead, and instead involve a mix of freezing rain.

That's what ended up happening as the Thunder Bay International Airport saw just eight centimetres of snow, Seifert said.

Communities closer to the Manitoba border saw between 20 and 25 centimetres, he added.

One constant across the region, Seifert said, was the wind, which gusted up to 60 km/h Sunday night and throughout most of Monday, meaning blowing snow and poor visibility in many areas.