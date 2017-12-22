Walk past the FORM Architecture Engineering on the north side of Thunder Bay, Ont., and it looks like a typical heritage home that has been converted into an office building.

But tucked just inside the entrance is a magical Christmas scene, with a Ferris wheel and a carousel, a child making a snow angel, a man snowblowing his driveway, and even Santa and his elves.

The creation is an annual gift from Ian McEachern, a retired partner with the company, and each year's offering is slightly different, he said.

The 2017 version features a wilderness scene, a village square, the city centre, a ski hill and of course the elves at the North Pole, along Santa himself.

The Christmas display by Ian McEachern includes Santa taking off from the North Pole, and getting a little air traffic control assistance from one his elves. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"He doesn't have all his reindeer with him, he's got four of them - I never did ask him which ones he brought with him - but he's flying over the houses where there's a guy snowblowing his driveway and a church where there's a wedding going on."

For McEachern, it all began about 20 years ago with a few simple Halloween displays for his nephews.

Ian McEachern's 2017 winter wonderland display features a village square complete with Chrismas tree, Ferris wheel and carousel. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Soon the displays expanded, until they grew too big for his home. With the consent of his partners at the company, McEachern moved the displays to the office.

This year, he and his nephew Kieran Kuivila spent nearly 30 hours assembling all the pieces, partially because he was slowed down by a bulb that wouldn't light up.

Ian McEachern says it took about 30 hours for him and his nephew Kieran Kuivila to assemble this year's Christmas display (Ian McEachern )

"It took a while to troubleshoot that, taking pieces off, taking the village apart, taking roads up and doing all that sort of thing and then find the wires that were connecting everything."

McEachern admits there are times he'd like to be able to shrink down and be small enough to walk around of his creations.

The 2017 Christmas display by Ian McEachern includes such realistic scenes as family tying a Christmas tree to the roof of their car, a child making snow angels and a man using a snowblower to clear his driveway. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"I think it would be pretty cool to get inside here, get inside one of the vehicles and drive around. Yes, it would be fun."

Fun, and the Christmas spirit are the reasons McEachern builds the display each year, something he intends to keep doing.