The gate at Thunder Bay's Chippewa Wildlife Exhibit was locked for the final time on Monday, but the facility continues to keep staff on hand, along with nearly two dozen animals.

The city announced four foxes, and one bobcat named Putters, have been transported to the Papanack Zoo near Ottawa.

The plan to move three elk that are still at Chippewa is now on hold.

Tuberculosis tests are required to move the animals from one zoo to another. The procedure requires two consecutive tests, to be completed within 72 hours of one another.

Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of Parks and Open Spaces told CBC News the first test was performed on a deer, which later died.

"We cancelled the second round, not only due to the condition of the deer, but it was the weather event with the freezing rain made it extremely slippery, so it would have made the second round of the testing much more hazardous."

Halvorsen said in a statement the city would investigate exactly what happened to the deer.

"We were very sad to see this animal pass away. A veterinarian will be conducting a post-mortem to confirm this was the cause of death."

Halvorsen said the 23 remaining animals at the Chippewa facility are still being fed and cared for. He said the feeding program will remain in place until all of the other animals are transferred to other facilities, or until they live out their natural lives.

An animal transporter, contracted by the city, is responsible for finding new homes for the animals, and transporting them there.