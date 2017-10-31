A historic carousel at Chippewa Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., will undergo major restoration work starting this winter.

The carousel, built sometime between 1918 and 1920, is in need of major work, including new paint on the horses.

The carousel is a designated property on Thunder Bay's Heritage Registry.

"It's a very precise approach that must be taken around how do you replace portions of the wood if they're damaged, how do you separate the various panels and then re-glue," said Iain Angus, a city councillor, and the secretary of the Friends of Chippewa Park.

"What kind of glue do you use. Very,very technical, and in some cases, how do you re-carve a particular piece of the horse."

Angus said the work to restore the carousel has been split, so far, into three pieces. One was to find an expert who could recommend on how to fix the attraction, one was on proper removal of the paint, and the third, and current open bid, is to restore and repaint the horses and carriages on the carousel.

Angus said the work will take a couple of years, and will be completed in the winter, which means the carousel will be re-assembled every May for summer use.

"Every one of us in Thunder Bay who grew up here, has memories of riding those horses. And, it's such a part of who we've been as a community, and it's important that we restore it to its original glory."

Angus said the bidder will have to follow a specific way to restore the carousel pieces, including storing the horses in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment.

He said the goal is to have a structure built around the carousel at Chippewa Park to continue to preserve the structure.

Angus said the carousel expert, Lisa Parr will explain how the work is taking place to restore the carousel at a public event on Tuesday, November 7 at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery.