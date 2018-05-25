Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay hosting search and rescue exercise involving air force, coast guard and RCMP

It could make for a few second glances as people wearing parachutes will jump out of planes, and search and rescue technicians will dangle from helicopters near Thunder Bay, Ont. until Sunday afternoon.

Expect lots of action around Thunder Bay airport, over parts of Lake Superior

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Search and Rescue Technicians with the U.S. Coast Guard are briefed before taking part in an exercise over Lake Superior as part of CHINTHEX 18 in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)
The airport is hosting CHINTHEX 18, a search and rescue exercise involving the Royal Canadian Air Force, RCMP, U.S. Coast Guard and Northwestern Ontario Search and Rescue Association.

"We try to go to different places, just so we get out of our own personal comfort zone, and we're not flying in our own backyard," said Capt. Morgan Strachan, who is with the 435 Squadron based in Winnipeg, MB.
Capt. Morgan Strachan is with 435 Squadron based in Winnipeg, MB. He's one of the pilots taking part in CHINTHEX 18, a search and rescue exercise in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"It's got the water, so we can do some waterwork with the Coast Guard, and it's also got terrain, so we can deal with our SAR Techs having to work in some rugged territory," he said of the Thunder Bay area. 

One of the staged exercises that took place on Wednesday afternoon involved SAR techs with the U.S. Coast Guard, based in Traverse City, Mich., attempting to take an injured person off of a vessel on Lake Superior.

Ed Bizorik, an Aviation Survival Technican II (which are also known as helicopter rescue swimmers), with the U.S. Coast Guard, was one of the technicians hanging from a cable from a helicopter.
Ed Bizorik is an Aviation Survival Technician with the U.S. Coast Guard, based in Traverse City, Michigan. Also known as a helicopter rescue swimmer, Bizorik will be lowered from a helicopter to assist those in the water, or on vessels and bring them to safety. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"What we're trying to pull away from this is if they have any kind of good tips and techniques for doing rescues, because we're all kind of in the same business."

"We've been doing a couple different scenarios today. They were running a scenario with somebody injured on a boat, so they would have to deploy me down to the boat, and we basically have to figure out a way to get him off the boat."

This particular exercise was done about 40 kilometres south-east of Thunder Bay, in Lake Superior.

"So basically, they put me down, and then we picked up the guy and put him on the roof of the boat, because that was the only good hoistable platform that we had, and then we put him in the rescue basket and put him up in the helicopter, and then they come back and [recovered] me."

"It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of thinking on your feet, which makes it better than anything else. You're always thinking outside the box, and the dynamic is a lot of fun."

CHINTHEX 18 continues until Sunday

