People in Thunder Bay, Ont., and other communities in northwestern Ontario, who woke up to frost Thursday morning, can be reassured that the cooler-than-normal temperatures won't last, according to Environment Canada.

"Our major weather player at the time is a big area of high pressure over the far north," said Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with the weather service. "Temperatures [are] a little cooler than normal because the air mass ... is drifting down over Thunder Bay and the rest of northwestern Ontario."

Lows in some communities Wednesday night and Thursday morning dipped down as low as 1 C, Coulson said, but, since temperatures are measured above ground level, he said the temperature right at the surface could be lower, accounting for the frost.

While Coulson said it's a bit early to see these types of temperatures, summer is not over yet. "Temperatures [will be] around seasonal generally for the weekend," he said. "But then for the work week next week temperatures [are] bouncing back and, in fact, by Wednesday of next week, we're forecasting highs around 25."

Over the past five years, Coulson said lows for late-August tend to be more around 8 C, but the thermometer dipping a bit isn't unheard of.

"Sun angles are getting lower, the amount of available sunshine is less so the nights are becoming longer," he said, adding that that compounds things when colder air enters the region.