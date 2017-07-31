The Thunder Bay Chill are on their way to the Premier Development League championship after defeating the F.C. Golden State Force by a score of 1-0 Saturday night.

The hometown victory marks the first time the Chill have made the final since 2013.

"It feels good," goalkeeper David Elias told CBC Superior Morning Monday. "It was a hard fought game. We knew we were going to come in and have to battle for the points."

Elias, who played for the Force during his last PDL season, added, "I kind of had a chip on my shoulder about the game and so did some of the other players on the team."

Luca Mastrantonio scored the lone goal early in the second half to propel the Chill into the lead, while Elias and the team's defence thwarted every come-back attempt by the Force.



The victory was watched by a record-breaking crowd of 1,862 at Fort William Stadium.

Saturday's Premier Development League semi-final match took place in front of a record-breaking crowd of 1862 in Thunder Bay, Ont. (James Mirabelli Photography)

"It's amazing," said Elias of the city's support for the team. "This is why we do what we do, to inspire people around us and to get the town behind us and, you know, inspire the kids."

The team heads to Charlotte, N.C., Saturday for the final match

The Chill know little of their championship opponent, Elias said; teams seldom play outside of their division during the regular season.

But the team will continue to rely on its strengths, he said, notably its defence.

"We have the best defensive record in the PDL league," Elias added. "We have yet to concede a goal in the playoffs, and I hope to keep it that way."



Players with the Thunder Bay Chill youth programs paraded to Fort William Stadium before the PDL semi-final