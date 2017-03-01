Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they've arrested and charged a 59 year-old man after an investigation into child pornography.

The cyber crime unit with the Thunder Bay police began the case in November after an online investigation into child pornography, according to a police news release.

City police then searched a Southgate Court home on Jan. 25 where officers seized 11 devices such as laptops, USB sticks and hard drives, which police said contained explicit material.

On Feb. 28, the 59 year-old was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

Police said he was released from custody after a Thursday court date.