Design concepts, project presentation to be shown at public info session for Chapples Park turf facility

Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. will have the opportunity to find out more information and give feedback on the design concepts of the proposed permanent Chapples Park Indoor Turf Facility.

Session runs Wednesday evening at Italian Cultural Centre

CBC News ·
Officials from the Community Services Department is hosting a public information and feedback session on the proposed Chapples Park Indoor Turf Facility on Wednesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m at the Italian Cultural Centre. (CBC)

Officials from the Community Services Department will be hosting a public information and feedback session on Wednesday, April 25 at 6:30-8 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Centre.

Proposed site and facility design concepts will be available, and a brief presentation will also given, along with a facilitated table discussion.

According to a written release on Wednesday, public feedback received during this information and feedback session will be incorporated into a report to council, which is scheduled to be presented in June 2018.

