A section of Chapples Drive from the southwest corner entrance until the loop at the golf course is closed on Tuesday until the end of the day to realign and reset the culvert that crosses the street.

City officials said that the road will be closed to vehicle traffic and the trail at the river up until the golf course will be closed to pedestrians.

The west side of Chapples Drive will temporarily allow two-way vehicular traffic to the golf course.

Motorists are being asked to use extra caution as the road will be shared with pedestrians.