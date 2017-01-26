The ongoing contract dispute between the local elementary school chapter of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association in Thunder Bay, Ont. and the Catholic school board is escalating.

According to a press release issued late Thursday night, the union said it has received legal notice from the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board that teachers at the city's 18 Catholic elementary schools will be locked out if the union pursues a withdrawal of service.

The union has said it was moving towards full or rotating strikes starting as early as Monday.

Union local president Aldo Grillo told CBC News the main sticking point in negotiations is how classroom positions are filled when they become vacant.

"Our stance is that as part of that application process and selection process for that job, seniority and experience should count for something," he said.

The board has disputed the union's allegation that it intends to rely on its management rights around hiring.

"Our parents and our guardians can be confident that our staffing decisions will be based on the need of the school and the system," board chair Bob Hupka was quoted as saying in a written release issued Jan. 20.

"It is a standard that we have agreed to put into the collective agreement against which can be assessed and judged by arbitrators should our decisions be challenged."

As for settling the labour dispute, Grillo said the teachers have offered to end their ongoing work to rule campaign — which has meant the cancellation of extracurricular activities, staff meetings and parent/teacher nights — and stop any threat of strike action if the board agrees to voluntary binding arbitration.

According to Grillo, that has not been accepted.

The union's release said that no further negotiation sessions have been scheduled.

Catholic elementary teachers have been in a legal strike position since June, 2016.