Catholic teachers at three senior elementary schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., took to the picket lines Tuesday morning in front of the administration building of the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.

Teachers at Bishop E.Q. Jennings School, Bishop Gallagher School and Pope John Paul II School staged the walkout — which the union said is for one day only — after two days of mediated talks last week failed to produce a deal.

However, students at those schools will get an extra day off on Wednesday, as the board responded with a parallel one-day lockout of the teachers on Feb. 8.

Teachers started arriving at the board office Tuesday to set up picket lines around 8:30 a.m. Security assigned to the building began erecting barricades in front of the parking lot about an hour earlier.

Officials with the Thunder Bay elementary local of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association and the school board had "informal discussions" on Monday, but nothing that led to formal negotiations, the union said in a written release issued early Tuesday morning.

The main sticking point between the two sides is how teaching vacancies are filled. Some progress has been made on that front, but not enough for the union's liking, said local president Aldo Grillo.

In an open letter to parents issued Feb. 6, the board made similar comments, saying it has "thoroughly discussed and agreed with the union's bargaining committee in a number of areas."

At the picket line Tuesday morning, Grillo said that the discussions between the two sides are continuing.

"Talks have been ongoing since yesterday and we're looking to set a date ideally before Friday to sit down and get back to the table," he told CBC News, adding that the goal is to reach an agreement soon.

Aldo Grillo is the president of the Thunder Bay elementary teachers local of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association. (Michael Dick / CBC)

If further negotiations don't happen, or aren't productive, Grillo said that the union will stage another rotating strike at different schools. Which schools would be affected hasn't been determined yet, he said, but added that such a decision would be announced before Friday.

The three schools impacted by the strike were kept open Tuesday for parents who couldn't make alternate arrangements for their children, with supervision by school administration, the board said, but regular classes were not happening.

One-day lockout imposed

In reaction to the strike, the Catholic board announced Tuesday afternoon that teachers at the three senior elementary schools would be locked out for one day on Feb. 8.

"Tomorrow's lockout only affects senior elementary schools and all other schools remain open and unaffected," said a written release issued by the board Tuesday afternoon.

"However, after much discussion and consideration, the board has decided that if the union commences any further rotating strikes, the board will lock out all of the elementary schools."

Similarly to Tuesday, the board said the affected schools would be open Wednesday, with supervision by administration.

The Catholic board's director of education, Pino Tassone, was quoted in the release as saying that the board would contact a provincial mediator in another attempt to reach a deal.

'The fact the teachers are willing to ... hit the pavement should speak volumes'

The public comments made by the union and the board indicated the two sides are holding firm over the final few details.

The teachers' union, which wants experience and seniority to be paramount when considering a new hire, charged that, while the board has come back to the table with more defined hiring criteria, they're tied to "override provisions which generally make the language useless," Grillo said.

The board's letter to parents countered that the union is insisting "that the board is not entitled to consider a teacher's experience that is reasonably related to the job." Board officials have said they're not looking to rely on management rights around hiring.

Teachers walked the picket line in front of the Thunder Bay Catholic Education Centre, which is the board's administration office, on Tuesday. (Michael Dick / CBC)

"The fact that teachers are willing to walk and hit the pavement should speak volumes," Grillo said.

The two sides also appear not to agree on the issue of settling the dispute through binding arbitration. Grillo said that the union is still open to that option.

The board, in its letter to parents, countered that it doesn't agree, saying that it is "committed to preserve the board's right to rely on relevant criteria and experience and we do not agree to let an arbitrator substitute his or her judgement."