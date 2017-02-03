The union representing Catholic elementary teachers in Thunder Bay, Ont. has given notice that strikes are planned at three schools on Tuesday.

Teachers at Pope John Paul II, Bishop E.Q. Jennings, and Bishop Gallagher schools will "initiate a full withdrawal of service on that day," according to a written release issued by the Thunder Bay elementary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association on Friday.

"We've chosen these three [senior elementary schools] in particular [because] students are a little bit older and, again, will limit the amount of disruption to families," Aldo Grillo, the Thunder Bay elementary local's president said of the decision to start the rotating strike at those facilities.

Spokespeople for the union and the school board confirmed that no further talks are scheduled as of Friday afternoon. Both sides said they're willing to continue negotiating.

The main sticking point in talks remains how classroom positions are filled when they become vacant.

The board confirmed on Friday that the school buildings will be open on Tuesday for children whose parents can't make alternate arrangements, and supervision will be done by administration.

Bussing will continue as usual.

The board has said that it would lock teachers out if the union pursued a withdrawal of service, but it has to give several days notice of a lockout from when the work stoppage happens.