English Catholic elementary school teachers in Thunder Bay, Ont., could walk out of the classroom as early as Monday January 30.

Following last week's breakdown of talks between the union and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, teachers felt it was time to escalate their job actions, said Aldo Grillo, the president of the Thunder Bay elementary unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association.

"At this stage of the game, the ball is obviously in the board's court," he said.

"We are again eager to get back to the bargaining table and deal with this, however their [the board's] inability to deal with this issue has forced the teachers' hand here and I would suggest there is a strong likelihood that there will be walkouts next week."

The union has received overwhelming support to pursue strike action, said Grillo, but the type of action has yet to be determined.

Full or rotating strikes possible

"We may begin complete withdrawal of services, and teachers would actually be on full strike or rotating strikes. That determination hasn't been made yet and our local executive, with our provincial counterparts will be making that determination over the next several days and before next Monday," he said.

The union must give the board 24-hours notice of any full or rotating strike. However, if the strike is to begin on Monday, the board must be alerted on Friday, Grillo said.

Teachers have promised to end job action and return to work as normal, in exchange for voluntary binding arbitration by an independent third party, but the school board has rejected that offer, Grillo stated in a news release Tuesday.

No new talks have been scheduled.

Work-to-rule campaign by teachers

The union and board have been negotiating for 14 months, but since June teachers have been conducting a work-to-rule campaign, which has meant the cancellation of extracurricular activities, staff meetings and parent/teacher nights.

The sticking point in negotiations is the acknowledgement of a candidate's experience and seniority when that person applies for a different teaching job within the board, said Grillo.

CBC News was unable to reach anyone at the Thunder Bay Catholic board for comment.

However in a January 20 news release, Pino Tassone, the board's director of education stated, "Our Board is a leader amongst school boards in the province of Ontario. We have achieved this by promoting in all of our schools a balance of both experienced and less experienced teachers: those who serve as role models and mentors for those who bring the latest pedagogical training to our schools."

"Our system has benefitted from this practice by bringing the best ideas from one school to another. We have gained by placing teachers who have the desire to be our leaders, to different divisions and programs across multiple schools. Our staffing model provides opportunities for all our students in all our schools to participate in the many programs that the Board offers."