The approximately 300 Catholic elementary school teachers in Thunder Bay will vote Thursday evening on their tentative deal with the Thunder Bay District Catholic school board.

The potential agreement was reached early Saturday morning, following a round-the-clock bargaining session with a mediator, said Aldo Grillo, the the president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, elementary unit in Thunder Bay.

"Certainly we're pleased to get this whole process over with. I think teachers, parents, children all breathed a collective sigh of relief on Saturday," he said,

During Thursday night's session, teachers will get a chance to examine the deal when "we present the entire tentative agreement to the membership and hopefully it will be a vast majority of the membership there and they will have the opportunity to ask questions and then finally vote," said Grillo.

Details of the settlement are not being released until both sides have ratified the agreement.