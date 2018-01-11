A charter bus company in Thunder Bay, Ont., has ceased operations due to 'tough economic times.'
Caribou Coach Transportation will cease to run its charter business, and cancelled its scheduled service to Fort Frances in October 2017. The company also operated a scheduled service to communities between Thunder Bay and Hearst, Ont. That trip was cancelled just over a year ago.
In an e-mail to clients, the company said it has passed on its customer base to Tisdale Bus Lines, a company from North Bay. Tisdale will have busses based in Thunder Bay.
On their website, Caribou Coach said it thanked its staff and patrons for their support over the past ten years.
