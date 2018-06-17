Thunder Bay dads and kids take in Father's Day car show

More than 100 people either visited or participated in a Father's Day car show in Thunder Bay on Sunday, and many of them were fathers themselves.

"I have promised this car to one of my daughters," said Dennis Niittynen of his 1972 Roadrunner. "There's no way I'm going to be able to sell it because of her wanting it."

As for Patrick Wilson, his daughter finger-painted his then-unfinished 1936 Plymouth when she was in Junior Kindergarten. Now she's 15, the car is done, and Wilson has driven it through 22 states, he said.

Kevin Reiner first started working on cars with his dad when he was in Grade Two. Reiner, who showed off his 1963 Ford Econoline at the show, now shares that passion with his family, he said.

The Father's Day car show was a first for the Sleeping Giant Brewing Company. It was inspired by its event coordinator Madeline Dennhardt and her own relationship with her father, she told CBC News.

"I just kind of thought, 'What does my dad like to do?'" she said. "It definitely stemmed from what we like to do together."

The show featured about a dozen vintage automobiles, ranging from classic muscle cars to so-called rat-rods. This includes affordable hot rods often cobbled together from assorted parts and lacking the high-priced finishes of high-end vehicles.