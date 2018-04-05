Skip to Main Content
Bill Blair hosts town hall meeting to discuss cannabis in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. will have a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Canada on Thursday evening.

The meeting will be at the Oliver Road Community Centre at 6:30 p.m. on April 5

Parliamentary Secretary and Federal Minister of Health, Bill Blair, will be hosting a town hall meeting at the Oliver Road Community Center on April 5 to discuss cannabis. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health, Bill Blair, will be hosting a town meeting to discuss cannabis at 6:30 p.m. on April 5 at the Oliver Road Community Centre.

