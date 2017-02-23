CBC Thunder Bay invites you to think about The Right to Be Cold, on Wednesday March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Waverley Public Library.

The memoir, by Inuk activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Sheila Watt-Cloutier, is one of the five finalists for Canada Reads 2017.

CBC's Cathy Alex will join Watt-Cloutier onstage for an evening of discussion about the book, climate change, our connection to the land and why this is the story all Canadians need to be reading now.

Watt-Cloutier will also read an excerpt and participate in a question and answer period.

The event is free of charge, but seating is on a first-come basis.

The Right to Be Cold will be championed by singer/songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk during the Canada Reads debate, taking place March 27 to 30, 2017 on CBC Radio.

Listen to Cathy Alex share details of the event, and the book with CBC Superior Morning host Lisa Laco.