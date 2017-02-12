Musicians, dance groups, children's entertainers and other performers, take note.

The City of Thunder Bay is looking to fill the stages at a number of summertime, city-run events this year and is putting out an open call for talent.

In a written release, city officials said there are 14 days worth of time for entertainers to take to the stage at events like Canada Day celebrations, the Teddy Bears Picnic City Hall Sounds days and the Live On the Waterfront series (formerly known as Summer In the Parks).

The events are free to the public, and "collectively draw thousands of attendees," the city's release said.

The application deadline is Mar. 31.