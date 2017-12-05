Officials from the City of Thunder Bay, Ont. say a city-wide calendar parking restriction will come into effect Tuesday, Dec. 5 due to extreme winter weather conditions.

"The implementation of calendar parking restrictions for this winter is based on the recent snowfall," the city's parking authority supervisor, Jonathan Paske said.

Calendar parking allows for more effective clearing of streets as motorists are asked to park on alternating sides of the city roads on even and odd calendar days.

Posted signs will indicate which side of the street vehicles may not park on, according to a written statement, and restrictions are in effect from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.

Officials said, under the law, the start and end dates of calendar parking are based on weather conditions in November and March.

Priority routes are also being implemented this winter, which means no parking is allowed on affected roads between 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

Restrictions on priority routes ensure streets used by emergency vehicles can be properly maintained during the winter season.

Calendar parking restrictions will be enforced until March 31, 2018, and priority route restrictions will remain in effect until April 30, officials said.