As voters across the province cast their ballots on Thursday, delays at some polling stations have forced Elections Ontario to extend voting hours at three polls in three different ridings, including the new northwestern Ontario riding of Kiiwetinoong.

Officials from Elections Ontario issued a statement saying that voting hours will be extended due to "unavoidable delays or interruptions" at the polls listed below:

Kiiwetinoong - Poll #032 - will close at 12 a.m. CT

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell - Poll #012 - will close at 10:30 p.m ET

York South-Weston - Poll #406 - will close at 9:40 p.m. ET

Voting results for the three electoral districts will not be released until all polls have closed.