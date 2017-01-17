Thunder Bay city councillors will begin deliberating the 2017 municipal budget in less than a month, and Monday's federal funding announcement all but guarantees $6 million on the books for a number of capital projects.

The funding commitment is slated to be used to help replace 12 conventional and 12 specialized transit buses, upgrade bus stops for accessibility, add amenities — such as an electronic passenger information screen — to the city hall terminal and fund the first phase of a study for a new central transit terminal and route network.

Active transportation projects include new trails, bike lanes and crossovers.

"It's going to have an impact [on the budget], but at the same time it's going to free up money that we had set aside," said mayor Keith Hobbs.

"So that's the impact on the budget, albeit we have to come up with six million dollars to match this, but that's not a bad thing."

Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs says it's important to spend the money necessary to upgrade transit and active transportation. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

City officials said on Monday that the projects are slated for the 2017 capital budget.

"This is a huge infusion when you look at $12 million or thereabouts," Hobbs continued.

"The ridership have told us loud and clear they want better facilities, they want better buses, they want to get to their destination safely and at the same time, expediently."

Hobbs said city residents routinely rank infrastructure spending as a top priority for council.

Council's budget review is slated to start February 2.