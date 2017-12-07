Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they are investigating two break and enters that were reported earlier this week.

At around 8 a.m. on Dec. 3 officers said they responded to a break and enter at the second floor of an office on South Syndicate Avenue.

A cash tray had been pried open and an investigation revealed that the suspect, or suspects, gained entry through a broken window sometime between noon on Dec. 2 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Officers also said that a safe appeared to have been moved, but not taken, during the break and enter.

A second nearby business was also broken into in a similar fashion, according to a written statement.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, officers were reportedly called to the Victoriaville Mall where they found a safe suspended in a skylight area of the ceiling by metal fencing.

Anyone with information regarding these two cases is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.