From dam to bridge: Money gets shuffled between projects at Thunder Bay city hall

City councillors in Thunder Bay approved a plan to shuffle one million dollars from the Boulevard Lake dam reconstruction project to the Main Street bridge project, slated for this summer.

City administration figured reconstruction of the bridge would cost around $4.2 million, but tenders came in about a million dollars higher. That led to a shuffling of the accounts, with a million dollars that was put towards reconstruction of the Boulevard Lake dam now being spent on the bridge.

"I'm unhappy that first, we're over budget on this particular project," said Coun. Andrew Foulds.

"But, as councillor Virdiramo has just articulated, I am quite upset about where the money is coming from."

Virdiramo suggested admin scale back work on the bridge or defer it for a year. Administration said that would not result in any savings and would probably make the tender price increase again next year.

Foulds said the dam project has been on the city's radar since 2012, and because of a number of environmental hurdles, and the project being more expensive than first anticipated, it was deferred a few times.

The Boulevard Lake dam is now scheduled for construction starting in 2019 and will take two years.

Foulds received a promise from administration on Monday that work would start in 2019, and the funding change this year would have no effect on the construction timeline.

Council composition

City council also debated the merits of asking the next council to look at decreasing the number of councillors around the table.

Coun. Frank Pullia brought forward a resolution, which would start a process of community consultation.

The resolution lost, with some on council, like Paul Pugh, suggesting there is no problem to fix.

"And the system is working reasonably well. I agree with that. Should we ask the next council to look into fixing it? I see no reason for that. The next council is perfectly capable of making its own decisions."

Council heard at its Apr. 23 meeting about an unsolicited comment suggesting that the number of councillors should be reduced to save the city money.