Drug bust in Minnesota leads to charge against Thunder Bay, Ont., man

Police in Minnesota say they have arrested and charged a Thunder Bay, Ont., resident with drug possession.

According to a written statement by the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, a 60-year-old man from the northwestern Ontario city was arrested and charged with first degree drug possession after he was allegedly found picking up a package that contained approximately 3,000 non-prescribed, narcotic pills in Grand Portage, Minn.

"This is a significant interception; we are pleased to take these pills of the streets," Cook Country Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement.

The man has been released from custody after posting $100,000 in bail.

Eliasen said his agency is working closely with Thunder Bay police on this case.