A major construction project in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been delayed in part because of a general contractor's inability to secure materials for the job.

Bondfield Construction won the bid for the 'East Wing' project for St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay. The tender was awarded in 2015.

"There's a few issues with the contractor obtaining the materials and the workforce that they need, and our schedule with the contractor is for October," said Tracy Buckler, the CEO of St. Joseph's Care Group.

"I would say that probably October is not feasible."

When the contract was awarded, the scheduled completion date was targeted for the spring or summer of 2017. That target has now been pushed back to the end of 2017.

Materials shortage

Employees at the site on Algoma St., confirmed that there is a materials shortage. CBC News contacted numerous building supply companies who confirmed they would not deal with Bondfield, after previous issues with the contractor paying its bills.

All of the companies contacted by CBC News said when Bondfield built the Hogarth Riverview Manor on Lillie St., there were issues with Bondfield paying its bills in their entirety, or there were significant payment delays. Some of the businesses also said they only got paid for their work after being sent to a collection agency.

"They need certain materials do to the finishing and to do the millwork ... and we've been assured that they're en route and they'll get the workforce here to get the rooms ready," said Buckler.

"It might have been a timing thing, it might have been a manufacturing thing."

Employees at the site, as well as local supply companies, also told CBC they would purchase materials for the job themselves, and then bill the purchases back to Bondfield, as credit arrangements would not be extended to the company from local suppliers.

Lowest bidder

In a 2015 story shortly after Bondfield was awarded the contract for the East Wing expansion, St. Joseph's Care Group told CBC it is bound by the Broader Public Sector Accountability Act to follow a set process when awarding contracts.

"When all other criteria are met to ensure the bid is compliant (i.e. the bidder is capable of doing the work), then the lowest price bid is awarded the contract," Tracy Buckler said at the time.

Banned in Hamilton

This is not the first time that Bondfield, a Toronto-area company, has run into problems on building sites.

In 2016, Bondfield was banned from bidding on municipal projects in Hamilton, Ont., until 2022. It's because the company had violated that city's fair wages policy three times, and owed its employees over $140,000 in wages. Those wages were eventually repaid.

Calls made by CBC News to Bondfield's head office were not returned by publishing time.