Thunder Bay Police have identified the body discovered along the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway on Sunday night.

17-year-old Tammy Keeash was found on Sunday night, just before 9 p.m.

Police said on Monday that the body was found in the water, near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Ford Street.

Police have released a photo of Keeash, and hope to hear from anybody who may have seen her, before her death.

Police said the last report they have of Keeash is from Saturday, May 6, in the early evening, when she was seen in the 300 block of North Edward Street.

"Any little bit of information could assist in piecing together what led up to her death," police said a media release.

Investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, to be conducted in Thunder Bay on May 10.

Anybody with information is asked to call Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200.