Headliners for the 2017 Blues Festival in Thunder Bay, Ont. have been announced and they include legendary Canadian artists the Barenaked Ladies, Amanda Marshall and Randy Bachman.
This will be the second year in a row the festival has featured only Canadian acts.
The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium's marketing manager, Trevor Hurtig, said he thinks Blues Fest fans will enjoy the line up.
"You are always tweaking the formula, if you will, and you always want to try and keep it new and exciting for people," he said."Right now, with Canada 150 this year, having an all Canadian lineup makes a lot of sense."
Other artists booked for the festival include the Sam Roberts Band, Big Sugar, Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Gypsies and Kim Mitchell.
Some Thunder Bay-based acts will also take to the stage including Dr. Buck and the Blues Bangers and Rock Steady.
The Thunder Bay Blues Festival takes place July 7 - 9, 2017.
Friday July 7
- Amanda Marshall
- Sam Roberts Band
- Kim Mitchell
- The Julian Taylor Band
- Rock Steady
Saturday July 8
- Barenaked Ladies
- Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies
- Powder Blues Band
- Lighthouse
- Barney Bentall & the Legendary Hearts
- Jack Semple
- Angel Forrest
- Boardroom Gypsies
Sunday July 9
- Randy Bachman
- Big Sugar
- Widemouth Mason
- Anthony Gomes
- 24th Street Wailers
- Jerome Godboo
- Dr. Buck and the Blues Bangers
- Driven
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.