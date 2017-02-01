Headliners for the 2017 Blues Festival in Thunder Bay, Ont. have been announced and they include legendary Canadian artists the Barenaked Ladies, Amanda Marshall and Randy Bachman.

This will be the second year in a row the festival has featured only Canadian acts.

The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium's marketing manager, Trevor Hurtig, said he thinks Blues Fest fans will enjoy the line up.

"You are always tweaking the formula, if you will, and you always want to try and keep it new and exciting for people," he said."Right now, with Canada 150 this year, having an all Canadian lineup makes a lot of sense."

Randy Bachman, the legendary leader of both the Guess Who and BTO, will headline the Sunday line up of Bluesfest, 2017. (Canadian National Exhibition)

Other artists booked for the festival include the Sam Roberts Band, Big Sugar, Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Gypsies and Kim Mitchell.

Some Thunder Bay-based acts will also take to the stage including Dr. Buck and the Blues Bangers and Rock Steady.

The Thunder Bay Blues Festival takes place July 7 - 9, 2017.

Friday July 7

Amanda Marshall

Sam Roberts Band

Kim Mitchell

The Julian Taylor Band

Rock Steady

Saturday July 8

Barenaked Ladies

Alan Doyle & the Beautiful Gypsies

Powder Blues Band

Lighthouse

Barney Bentall & the Legendary Hearts

Jack Semple

Angel Forrest

Boardroom Gypsies

Sunday July 9