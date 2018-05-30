Elementary students in Thunder Bay, Ont. are once again encouraged to get on their bikes this week and participate in the annual cycling celebration.

"This year we have 21 classes participating and what these kids get is a bike rodeo," said Caroline Cox, the program coordinator at EcoSuperior Environmental Program, "so two hour cycling safety course [where] they'll learn to conduct safety checks on their own equipment, handling skills ... and then they put their skills into practice with a residential ride that's supervised by instructors."

She said this year for bike week — which runs from May 28 to June 1 — three local bike shops are volunteering their time to help kids fix their bikes.

"We really want to start building the skills in kids that allow them to commute safely to school as well as to ride for recreation safely," Cox added.

With a total of 475 students and 21 classes participating, this year's bike week is seeing a record number of students taking part, according to a written statement on Wednesday.

"We actually have so many bike rodeos this year that our dates span from May 14 to June 22 is our bike overflow dates."

And once again during bike week, Cox said they'll have a number of loaner bikes and helmets available for children who may not have the equipment or are new to bike riding.