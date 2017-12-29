Members of Thunder Bay's Waterfront BIA have some concerns about the 2018 tax levy they will have to pay.

The BIA board asked the City of Thunder Bay for a $36,000 budget increase in 2018. The money would be used to help revitalize the north side BIA, according to a release from the Waterfront District BIA chair Jim Comuzzi.

The city came back with a counter proposal, funding an additional $19,500 from the city, with the remaining $16,500 to come from the BIA member's levy, added onto tax bills.

The release stated the budget expansion would be for marketing and beautification of the area, focusing on trees and lights, walkability and seagull management.

The levy increase was communicated to BIA members on December 18, according to Matt Bressmer, who owns Creation Body Piercing.

Matt Bressmer, owner of Creation Body Piercing in Thunder Bay says he's concerned about the impact of a tax levy on his business from the Waterfront District BIA. The levy increase has not been finalized for 2018. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

"I put a petition together just saying we are against a tax levy increase this year," Bressmer said. He noted that an increase to the tax levy this year would be difficult for businesses to handle with the Ontario minimum wage also going up.

Bressmer said the timing is bad, "and you know again it's not necessarily that we are always against it [a tax increase]."

He said he just wanted to raise awareness among fellow merchants about the increase.

If all of the increases are approved, the Waterfront District BIA's total budget for 2018 will be $163,500. The BIA said it proposed the increase at its annual general meeting in November, with no objections.

The BIA said the exact levy increase is currently not available. However, the board is looking at holding an information session for members in early January.