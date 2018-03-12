Officials at the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., are celebrating after receiving three awards for having the best festivals and events in Ontario in 2017.

Thunder Bay received the Municipality of the Year award for municipalities with populations between 50,000 and 150,000; the award recognizes municipalities, towns or cities and markets that have worked to provide an atmosphere beneficial to successful events and festivals.

The city also received the Best New Festival or Event award for events with budgets between $100,001 and $500,000 and a Top 100 Event award for Live on the Waterfront.

The awards were handed out during Festivals and Events Ontario's annual Create the Experience conference, held Feb. 28 to March 2 in Hamilton.

"The Cultural Development & Events Section is extremely proud to be recognized with three Festivals & Events Ontario Awards in 2018," said Manager of Cultural Development and Events, Leah Prentice in a news release. "Our events team and service partners dedicate themselves to providing high-quality events for our residents and visitors to enjoy."

She said festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the award submissions and judged by an independent panel of judges.

"We are always striving to improve and enhance our own events and take pride in supporting community event organizers to do the same," Prentice said.

Anyone interested in participating in local festivals and events can do so through the City of Thunder Bay's website.