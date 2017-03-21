Beer drinkers in Thunder Bay can now pick up a case of suds in a new location.

The Beer Store opened its new location on Fort William Road on Monday, at the site of the former Lakehead Labour Centre. It replaces a store on May Street.

The new store offers separate areas for beer purchases and empties returns.

"We continue to look for opportunities. We have opened a few of these stores in Northern Ontario," said Ted Moroz, the President of The Beer Store.

"As our stores get older and come to the end of some pretty long leases, we're always looking for new opportunities, and when the opportunities present themselves we jump."

Moroz said feedback from customers in other areas of the province has been positive of the new store layout, which has been tested for the past several years.

"What customers have also told us is that while they appreciate being able to bring back their empties, sometimes they just want to pick up a case of beer, and not stand behind someone who's bringing back their empties."