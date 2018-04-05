Here's how you can prepare for bear season this April

As the temperature in northwestern Ontario continues to get warmer as we head into spring, Ontario Provincial Police officers are reminding people to prepare for bear season.

Police released a written statement earlier this week encouraging residents to remove anything that could attract bears to their property by checking around their home for any food or bear attractants.

April is the beginning of bear season which means residents might see more bears in urban areas as the animals wake up for food after a winter of hibernation.

While bears that come near urban areas are not necessarily a threat, residents are encouraged to call Bear Wise (1-866-514-2327) — a 24 hour hotline from April 1 to November 30 — for information and best practices.

Here are some tips for preventing bears from visiting your neighbourhood:

Store garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids

Put out garbage only on the morning of pickup

Only fill bird feeders in the winter when bears are hibernating

Clean food residue and grease from outdoor barbecue grills after each use

Keep pet food indoors.

Police are also asking residents to call 911 or city police if a bear is posing an immediate threat or demonstrating aggressive behaviour.