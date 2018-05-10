The bear who's set up a den in the middle of the city is still creating some controversy. Mayor Keith Hobbs says the provincial government has to take more responsibility. 3:24

Thunder Bay's mayor says the city will continue to lobby provincial wildlife officials over how they deal with nuisance bears, particularly one that's taken up residence in a south-side neighbourhood.

In addition, Mayor Keith Hobbs and Shelby Ch'ng — the councillor for the Northwood ward, where the bear is denning — told CBC News they're not impressed with a recent response from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to the city's request for a return to trapping and relocating the animals.

"Same old, same old," Hobbs said of his reaction when he read a letter from the province sent in response to the city's concerns. "The province is cutting back in certain areas and this is one area in the north where they shouldn't be cutting back."

A Northwood resident has told CBC News that it's not unusual to see a bear entering and exiting a den on the north bank of the Neebing River. (Amy Hadley/CBC) "It's going to take one incident where a bear mauls a child ... and there'll be all hell to pay and that'll be too late."

Hobbs said the city requested that the ministry trap and relocate the animal after a number of Northwood residents spoke to city council in late April about a bear that built a den in the middle of their neighbourhood, near the Neebing River.

The bruin reportedly goes through people's garbage, climbs trees and is generally habituated to living in the city and does not fear people.

In response to the city's concerns, the ministry said in a letter that "being bear wise in a neighbourhood requires a collective effort and therefore residents need to work together towards managing, reducing and removing attractants in the area."

The province's letter also said that officials are in contact with Thunder Bay police to arrange a meeting about the bear.

"Police have other stuff to do, they don't need to be looking after wildlife management," Hobbs said. "That's not their job."

The ministry has said it attempted to trap the bear back in December, without success, and that it may consider trying again.

'Completely habituated'

The ministry's response was not what Ch'ng said she wanted to hear either when she read the letter, adding that she was "disappointed."

The bear has been in Northwood for "upwards of two years," she said, adding that it has become "completely habituated."

"I really think it's a terrible idea to leave it up to people ... to guard themselves against this," she said. "There's only so much you can do, are we supposed to cut down every fruit-bearing tree, not have any gardens, pave over everything?"

No decision has yet been made about what to do with the Northwood bear, a ministry spokesperson said in an email to CBC News, adding that wildlife officials have been speaking with police. Calls have been coming in to the province's Bear Wise hotline, the ministry confirmed, with the most recent being on May 4.

Hobbs said although it's possible for relocated bears to return to an urban area, he thinks moving the animal is still the best option.

"We hear all the time ... 'the bear will wander back into city,' well then wander it back out of the city," Hobbs said.

Ch'ng said she's also concerned that it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt, despite the bear having shown no signs of aggression so far. She added that she doesn't want to see the bear killed and is encouraging people to continue reporting sightings to the ministry.

Hobbs said the city also plans to continue to apply pressure about the bear.

"I think we need to keep lobbying."