Thunder Bay police have released a video of a male suspect who reportedly demanded money from a female employee on Tuesday evening at the Barb's Laundromat, located on Victoria Avenue in the northwestern Ontario city.

Police said officers responded to a report of a panic alarm at the laundromat just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 2.

The 62-year-old female employee said a male had entered the business with his hood up and face covered, police stated in a written release Friday.

The clerk complied when the male pulled out a bag and demanded money from the till.

Police said the male then left the vicinity on foot.

The male suspect is described to be approximately 6'0" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants and a distinct black hoodie with white print on the front, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the male from the video or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Thunder Bay police.