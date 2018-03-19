The human occupants of a home on the north side of Thunder Bay, Ont., that caught fire on Sunday were able to get out safely, but three dogs weren't so lucky.

The animals were found as firefighters battled the blaze at the house on Banning Street Sunday evening. After the dogs were discovered, attempts to resuscitate them got underway, but were ultimately unsuccessful, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called around 9 p.m., after smoke was seen coming from the structure, according to a written release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. When crews arrived, flames were coming out the front window on the main floor, eventually igniting the vinyl siding.

The home itself suffered "heavy" damage as the main floor living room was gutted with evidence of fire damage extending into the basement area directly underneath. Fire officials said smoke and water damage are present throughout the home.

The building's occupants were able to safely exit the home and none of the 21 firefighters called to battle the fire was injured, fire officials said.

Investigators were continuing their probe into what caused the fire on Monday.