Thunder Bay police say they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with arson related offences and killing an animal after a house fire on Banning Street on Sunday, March 18.

According to a written statement from police issued Monday, officers were originally called to the Banning Street home to assist with a man that was acting irrationally.

Police said within minutes the call was upgraded to a fire rescue incident as officers assisted in evacuating and accounting for the tenants of the building that was on fire, as well as evacuating the neighbouring houses. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said they were called at about 9:00 pm.

The 28-year-old suspect was located a short time later on Bay Street, according to the police statement.

Officials said he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre where he is currently in police custody.

He appeared in court and has been remanded.

Police are currently holding the scene as the investigation is still ongoing.