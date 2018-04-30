Storm sewer work to close stretch of Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., for three weeks
A section of Balmoral Street will be closed for three weeks starting on April 30 due to storm sewer construction work, the City of Thunder Bay said.
Closure begins Monday morning, city says
The closure affects the stretch of Balmoral Street that runs between Oliver Road and John Street.
Residents are asked to use extra caution when travelling in the area.