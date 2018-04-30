Skip to Main Content
Storm sewer work to close stretch of Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., for three weeks

Notifications

Storm sewer work to close stretch of Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., for three weeks

A section of Balmoral Street will be closed for three weeks starting on April 30 due to storm sewer construction work, the City of Thunder Bay said.

Closure begins Monday morning, city says

CBC News ·
Balmoral Street between Oliver Road and John Street will be closed for three weeks starting April 30. (CBC)

A section of Balmoral Street will be closed for three weeks starting on April 30 due to storm sewer construction work, the City of Thunder Bay said.

The closure affects the stretch of Balmoral Street that runs between Oliver Road and John Street.

Residents are asked to use extra caution when travelling in the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us