Patrol officers at the Thunder Bay Police Service say a headstone was discovered on Tuesday afternoon by Union Gas crews digging in a home's backyard.

Police was called to a home on Christina Street, where they checked the immediate area. However, nothing was significance was located, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

The headstone was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service station on Balmoral Street for safe-keeping for now.

Police said they have contacted a family member of the deceased named on the headstone, and the decision as to what will happen with the headstone will be determined by the family.