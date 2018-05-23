Skip to Main Content
Union Gas crews find headstone buried in Thunder Bay backyard

Notifications

Union Gas crews find headstone buried in Thunder Bay backyard

Patrol officers at the Thunder Bay Police Service say a headstone was discovered on Tuesday afternoon by Union Gas crews digging in the backyard of a residence.

Crews were digging in back yard of a residence on Christina Street

CBC News ·
Union Gas crews discovered a headstone on Tuesday afternoon while digging in a backyard of a residence on Christina Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. (TBPS)

Patrol officers at the Thunder Bay Police Service say a headstone was discovered on Tuesday afternoon by Union Gas crews digging in a home's backyard.

Police was called to a home on Christina Street, where they checked the immediate area. However, nothing was significance was located, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

The headstone was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service station on Balmoral Street for safe-keeping for now.

Police said they have contacted a family member of the deceased named on the headstone, and the decision as to what will happen with the headstone will be determined by the family.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us