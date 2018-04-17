Bachelors in Thunder Bay, Ont. raise over $84K for breast cancer

Organizers with the Bachelors for Hope Charity Auction in Thunder Bay, Ont. are celebrating a milestone anniversary with another successful annual fundraiser.

"We had the 20th anniversary of the Bachelors of Hope Charity Auction and this year, as always, we were raising funds to support women who are facing a breast cancer diagnosis," said Heather Vita, the director of marketing and communications at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.

A total of $84,637.48 was raised on Friday for the Northern Cancer Fund, and Vita said "100 per cent of the proceeds stay local to northwestern Ontario."

"Certainly this evening is a fun, ladies night out, but we really do lift up and support women," Vita explained, "and that's really the goal of the event; is to raise funds that allow us to provide the best equipment here in northwestern Ontario."

Ten bachelors were recruited at the beginning of the year for this special annual fundraiser, Vita said. The bachelors themselves raised a total of $23,290 this year.

"There's quite a few bachelors who have had a family member affected by breast cancer and that's certainly one of the reasons that they have chosen to become a part of this event," Vita said.

(L-R) Anthony Lombardo, Alexander Paul, Domenic Pedulla and Michael Mirabelli were some of the bachelors who were auctioned off during this year's Bachelors for Hope Charity Auction. With a total of $4100, Pedulla raised the most money out of 10 bachelors on Friday, April 13. (Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation)

In celebration of their anniversary, guests also had the chance to win a diamond necklace valued at $3000 by purchasing a $20 mystery-content box.

"I'm not sure there are words to describe just how much this event means to women," long-time committee member Laurie Clarke said in a written statement on Monday.

"No matter who you are, what you do, what you believe in, when you walk into that room, and feel the powerful energy of a group of women who want to celebrate and lift each other up in the face of breast cancer, it's a feeling you don't forget."

Money raised during the auction goes toward breast cancer research, education, diagnosis and treatment in northwestern Ontario.

"Our cancer program has benefited tremendously from the efforts of all involved, with advancements in diagnostics and treatment that give women their best chance at surviving breast cancer," said president and CEO of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences, Glenn Craig.

"We are grateful to our community for continuing to support this event in its mission to make hope possible for the many women who will face breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime."

In 20-years, the auction has raised a total of $1,247,180.48.