Thunder Bay OPP investigate ATV crash at rural property
Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating an ATV collision that reportedly sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 25-year-old driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance, police say
Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating an ATV collision that reportedly sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at a residential property on Ellis Road in Dawson Road Lots Township, which is north of Sistonens Corners.
Police said on May 22 around 10:50 p.m., they were called after a 25-year-old man lost control as he drove his ATV up a hill.
He was reportedly taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries that police described as life-threatening.