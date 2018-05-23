Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay OPP investigate ATV crash at rural property

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating an ATV collision that reportedly sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance, police say

Thunder Bay OPP say they're investigating an ATV collision that happened at a residential property in Dawson Road Lots Township on May 22. (CBC)

The crash happened at a residential property on Ellis Road in Dawson Road Lots Township, which is north of Sistonens Corners.

Police said on May 22 around 10:50 p.m., they were called after a 25-year-old man lost control as he drove his ATV up a hill.

He was reportedly taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries that police described as life-threatening.

