Alleged abduction attempt on Thunder Bay's south side, police investigating

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are advising the public to be cautious after an alleged abduction attempt on Friday afternoon in the area of Donald Street near Victoriaville.

In a written release Friday, police stated they are in the early stages of their investigation and information is limited.

The woman who reported the alleged incident said that two witnesses spoke to her shortly after.

Police are asking those two witnesses to come forward, and added that more details will be provided as the investigation develops.