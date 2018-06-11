Skip to Main Content
No recount in Thunder Bay-Atikokan despite close provincial race

No recount in Thunder Bay-Atikokan despite close provincial race

Despite a very close result in Thursday's provincial election, there will be no recount in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding.

NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell beat Liberal incumbent Bill Mauro by 81 votes in Thursday's provincial election

CBC News ·
The NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell was elected as MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan in Thursday's provincial election. She beat incumbent Bill Mauro by 81 votes, and the Mauro campaign will not request a recount, a campaign spokesman said Monday. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Despite a very close result in Thursday's provincial election, there will be no recount in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding.

The NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell won the riding on Thursday, defeating Liberal Incumbent Bill Mauro by 81 votes.

A Mauro campaign spokesman told CBC News on Monday that an official tabulation of the results was done Sunday afternoon in Thunder Bay, and confirmed the 81 vote margin.

The Mauro campaign, meanwhile, will not request a recount, the spokesperson said.

Under Elections Ontario rules, an automatic recount only occurs if the margin between the first- and second-place candidates in a riding is 25 votes or less.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us