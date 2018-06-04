New
Thunder Bay-Atikokan candidates debate healthcare and economic development
Liberal candidate and incumbent Bill Mauro, NDP candidate Judith Monteith-Farrell, and Progressive Conservative candidate Brandon Postuma, talk about their party platforms on healthcare and economic development.
In just a few days, people in Ontario will choose a new provincial government.
On Monday, Liberal candidate and incumbent Bill Mauro, NDP candidate Judith Monteith-Farrell, and Progressive Conservative candidate Brandon Postuma were guests on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning. They talked about their plans to address issues relating to healthcare, poverty, economic development and infrastructure in northwestern Ontario, if their party were to get elected on Thursday, June 7.
Listen to the audio here: