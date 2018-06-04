Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay-Atikokan candidates debate healthcare and economic development

Liberal candidate and incumbent Bill Mauro, NDP candidate Judith Monteith-Farrell, and Progressive Conservative candidate Brandon Postuma, talk about their party platforms on healthcare and economic development.
CBC News ·
Thunder Bay - Atikokan provincial election candidates, Judith Monteith - Farrell with the NDP, PC candidate Brandon Postuma and Liberal Bill Mauro wait for a debate to start at the DaVinci Centre on Wednesday night. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

In just a few days, people in Ontario will choose a new provincial government.

On Monday, Liberal candidate and incumbent Bill Mauro, NDP candidate Judith Monteith-Farrell, and Progressive Conservative candidate Brandon Postuma were guests on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning. They talked about their plans to address issues relating to healthcare, poverty, economic development and infrastructure in northwestern Ontario, if their party were to get elected on Thursday, June 7.

Listen to the audio here:

Hospital gridlock, social & affordable housing:

The three candidates for the main party in this Ontario provincial election in Thunder Bay - Atikokan talked about some of the issues in the campaign. Bill Mauro, Brandon Postuma and Judity Monteith-Farrell 17:53

Ring of Fire & other developments:

PC Candidate Brandon Postuma, NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell and Liberal incumbent Bill Mauro continued to talk about the issues important in the riding of Thunder Bay - Atikokan 17:51

