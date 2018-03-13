Thunder Bay police are seeking a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday morning on the city's south side.

Police said officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Ogden Street at about 9:30 a.m. with reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old female who had been assaulted, and was in need of medical attention. She was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A 16-year-old female and 18-year-old male who were found in the residence were arrested for obstructing police.

Police are, however, still searching for a suspect in the assault, who fled prior to their arrival.

Police said all individuals involved in the incident are known to each other, and the investigation is continuing.

Assault with a weapon

Officers also responded to another assault the previous evening, which involved a weapon.

Police said the incident occurred at the Wal-Mart on Arthur Street West, to assist a security guard who had been assaulted.

The 20-year-old victim told responding officers he took a woman into custody for theft, when she pulled a knife from her purse, swung it at him, and fled.

The man wasn't injured.

Police located the suspect a short time later on Confederation Drive, and took her into custody.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.