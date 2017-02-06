(CBC)

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont. are scheduled to decide how some capital funds in the 2017 municipal budget could be spent at their regular weekly meeting Monday.

A report to council proposes $34,000 in changes and additions to the stretch of Arundel Street between Huron Avenue and Dewe Avenue. That thoroughfare has been designated an "active living corridor" by the city with amenities for cyclists and pedestrians, including a buffered trail.

Concerns have been raised by residents and users of the route, however, over traffic volumes and drivers speeding.

The recommendations in administration's report for Arundel Street, which was done by the consulting firm MORR Transportation Consulting Ltd., include a number of traffic calming measures:

Flexible posts in the eastbound direction from Huron Ave to Shuniah Street;

Two radar speed display signs — one facing in each direction — between Toledo Street and Centennial Road;

Additional speed limit signs;

Signage for the bike lane and multi-use trail;

Removal of no parking signs

In addition, the report proposes more enforcement of speed limits in the area by Thunder Bay police.

In the memo to council, city staff said it agrees with the recommendations and that the money needed for the upgrades is included in the proposed 2017 budget.

Councillors are also scheduled to hold special meetings to continue their deliberations of the 2017 budget on Tuesday and Thursday.