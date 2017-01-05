The City of Thunder Bay is seeking last-minute nominations for the community's Arts and Heritage Awards which are slated to be presented in February.

The annual awards aim to recognize people, groups and businesses that have made a contribution to the city's cultural sector.

This year, city officials said, the presentation of the awards will be a little more glamorous, as the city and Magnus Theatre have partnered to stage a gala ceremony, complete with award statues, designed by artist David Hotson — also known as Boy Roland.

"It'll be a little Academy Awards," Ash Young, Thunder Bay's cultural development and event supervisor, told CBC's Superior Morning host Lisa Laco.

Designs of the award statues that are slated to be presented in February. (Supplied by David Hotson)

"We have 13 categories of awards that we're handing out, we're going to have performances by nominees."

CBC Thunder Bay is also a sponsor of the event.

Awards will be given out for photography, cultural venue of the year, outstanding young person and event of the year, among other categories.

"Some of them are some things that other cities are doing, some are [things] we thought that would fit into our awards ceremony," Young said.

Awards shed light on talented, unique people

Having a chance to celebrate the arts scene shows its importance to the community, Hotson said.

"Not only do you lift up the people who are doing things in the city, it also — for people who are just getting into it —maybe it inspires people, they're like 'hey, that's awesome ... maybe I can do that.'"

Winners will receive three-dimensional awards designed by Hotson. His creation, featuring a ceramic hand holding a piece of amethyst, mounted on a wooden base, won a design contest the city held in preparation for the February festivities.

The deadline to nominate people for the 2017 awards is Friday January 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Young said he's hoping there will be a last minute push for nominations through the city's website before the deadline.