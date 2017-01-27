The City of Thunder Bay and the community's arts and culture scene are gearing up for this year's celebration of local talent.
The seventh annual arts and heritage awards are coming up Feb. 16, and the city announced that tickets went on sale Thursday.
"These awards are about celebrating the best of Thunder Bay's vibrant cultural sector," Ash Young, the city's cultural development and events supervisor was quoted as saying in a press release issued Thursday..
"In addition to recognizing the nominees and winners, the awards show will feature exciting performances by exceptional Thunder Bay talent."
The $40 tickets include access to the awards ceremony, a pre-ceremony reception at Magnus Theatre and the after-party at Red Lion Smokehouse. The ceremony, also being held at Magnus Theatre, will see awards handed out in 13 categories, including photography, cultural venue of the year and event of the year.
The awards are in the form of small statues designed by artist David Hotson — also known as Boy Roland.
"It'll be a little Academy Awards," Young told the CBC in a prior interview.
Copperfin Credit Union, Magnus Theatre and CBC Thunder Bay are among the sponsors of the event. Superior Morning host Lisa Laco is scheduled to host the awards show.
The gala is also slated to feature live performances, including an acoustic set by The Honest Heart Collective.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.