The City of Thunder Bay and the community's arts and culture scene are gearing up for this year's celebration of local talent.

The seventh annual arts and heritage awards are coming up Feb. 16, and the city announced that tickets went on sale Thursday.

"These awards are about celebrating the best of Thunder Bay's vibrant cultural sector," Ash Young, the city's cultural development and events supervisor was quoted as saying in a press release issued Thursday..

"In addition to recognizing the nominees and winners, the awards show will feature exciting performances by exceptional Thunder Bay talent."

Designs of the award statues that are slated to be presented in February. (Supplied by David Hotson)

The $40 tickets include access to the awards ceremony, a pre-ceremony reception at Magnus Theatre and the after-party at Red Lion Smokehouse. The ceremony, also being held at Magnus Theatre, will see awards handed out in 13 categories, including photography, cultural venue of the year and event of the year.

The awards are in the form of small statues designed by artist David Hotson — also known as Boy Roland.

"It'll be a little Academy Awards," Young told the CBC in a prior interview.

Copperfin Credit Union, Magnus Theatre and CBC Thunder Bay are among the sponsors of the event. Superior Morning host Lisa Laco is scheduled to host the awards show.

The gala is also slated to feature live performances, including an acoustic set by The Honest Heart Collective.